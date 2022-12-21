Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

