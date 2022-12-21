Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

