Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,861. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.