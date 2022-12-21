Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

