Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VTI traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.