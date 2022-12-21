Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises about 10.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $149,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,833,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $4,473,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 110.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62.

