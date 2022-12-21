Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

