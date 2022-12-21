Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Shares Down 12.6%

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 189,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 959% from the average session volume of 17,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

