Velas Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $53.80 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021689 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,391,020,763 coins and its circulating supply is 2,391,020,760 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

