Verge Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $44.67 million and $1.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00389253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00883007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00598762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00266007 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,218,225 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

