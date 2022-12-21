Verge (XVG) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00389253 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021966 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00883007 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097532 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00598762 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00266007 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,218,225 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.