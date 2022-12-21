Verge (XVG) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00389253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00883007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00598762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00266007 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,218,225 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

