Veritaseum Hits Market Cap of $90.79 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $90.79 million and $9,013.32 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $42.23 or 0.00249976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

