VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
VersaBank Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.
