Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 7.7%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 636,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 750,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.