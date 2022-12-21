VRES Tops 1-Day Volume of $692.69 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. VRES has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $692.69 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.48048138 USD and is down -45.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,509.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

