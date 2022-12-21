vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $73.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -1.22. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

