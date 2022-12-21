Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

Vycor Medical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

