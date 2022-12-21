W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

