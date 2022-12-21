W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $85.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.