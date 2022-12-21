Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $155.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKCMF. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($184.04) to €125.00 ($132.98) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($191.49) to €183.00 ($194.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($164.89) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

