Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 806,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

