Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0439

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

