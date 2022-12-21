Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

