Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 85,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

NYSE:UPS opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

