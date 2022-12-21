Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

