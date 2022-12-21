Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $961,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 45,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $609.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

