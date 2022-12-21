Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

