Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $23.53 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $733.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.