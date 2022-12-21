Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $51.18 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $51,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

