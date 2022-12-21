Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $51.18 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

