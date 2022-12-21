Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

