Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 458,308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

