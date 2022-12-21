Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,274,000 after purchasing an additional 390,087 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 338,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

