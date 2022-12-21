Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

