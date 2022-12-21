Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $609.32.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

