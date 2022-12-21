Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 4,808 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,505,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,203,000 after purchasing an additional 406,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

