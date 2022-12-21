Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 50,410 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,496 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 50,410 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of 3D Systems worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 74.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,762 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 211,022 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Price Performance

3D Systems stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $973.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.