Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 164,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

