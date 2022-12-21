Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

