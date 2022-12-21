WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP stock opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.