WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $652.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

