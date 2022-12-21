WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $9.84 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

