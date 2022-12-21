WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $36,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

MDY stock opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.