WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 116 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

