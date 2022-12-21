WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 513 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

