(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF) Trading Down 0.7%

(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
(WATKF) Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on (WATKF) (WATKF)
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
Receive News & Ratings for (WATKF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WATKF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.