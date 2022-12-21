WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,910,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6,489.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,902,000.

RTM stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $192.32.

