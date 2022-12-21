WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 448,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

