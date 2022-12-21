WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 485 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,067,947 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

