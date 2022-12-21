WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,106. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

